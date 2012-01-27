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ETHEKWINI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
20/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETHEKWINI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2012
20110457
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ETHEKWINI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
eThekwini Municipality
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 183 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investment loan concerns the financing of multi-sector priority investments from the eThekwini capital expenditure in the period 2011-2014. The programme comprises the improvement, rehabilitation, upgrading and extension of municipal infrastructure and facilities which form part of the city's Integrated Development Plan (IDP).

The project will contribute to a more sustainable urban development and regeneration with an improvement of the urban environment through the provision and upgrading of municipal infrastructure facilities in key urban functions. It will also help creating an enabling environment for economic growth and development and therefore also contribute to achieving the Millennium Development Goals.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. The contents of environmental and social assessments undertaken by the promoter and the competent authorities' approvals will be analysed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
20/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETHEKWINI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETHEKWINI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
20 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59212803
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110457
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETHEKWINI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
ETHEKWINI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
ETHEKWINI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications