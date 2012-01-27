ETHEKWINI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed investment loan concerns the financing of multi-sector priority investments from the eThekwini capital expenditure in the period 2011-2014. The programme comprises the improvement, rehabilitation, upgrading and extension of municipal infrastructure and facilities which form part of the city's Integrated Development Plan (IDP).
The project will contribute to a more sustainable urban development and regeneration with an improvement of the urban environment through the provision and upgrading of municipal infrastructure facilities in key urban functions. It will also help creating an enabling environment for economic growth and development and therefore also contribute to achieving the Millennium Development Goals.
The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. The contents of environmental and social assessments undertaken by the promoter and the competent authorities' approvals will be analysed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.