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AVE Y VASCA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 1,400,000,000
Transport : € 1,400,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2012 : € 250,000,000
27/09/2012 : € 250,000,000
26/07/2013 : € 400,000,000
22/06/2012 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Nueva red ferroviaria en el País Vasco - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA
Related press
Spain: EUR 500 million for Y Vasca high-speed line

Summary sheet

Release date
14 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/06/2012
20110454
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVE y Vasca

Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1 000 million
EUR 4 000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of a new high speed priority TEN-T rail line in the Basque Country connecting Spain´s network with the French border. The line will be split into two tranches of about 90 km each: Vitoria-Bilbao and Bergara-San Sebastián-French border.

The Project belongs to the future European Core Network, now Priority axis nº 3: “High speed railway axis of southwest Europe”, ensuring the continuity of the rail network between Portugal, Spain, France, and the rest of Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

According to EU Directive 85/337/EEC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, the project falls into the Annex I category and therefore an EIA is mandatory. Compliance with national and EU environmental legislation as well as potential impacts on Natura 2000 network will be verified during appraisal. The project planning predates the SEA Directive 2001/142/EC.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Nueva red ferroviaria en el País Vasco - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EUR 500 million for Y Vasca high-speed line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA
Publication Date
24 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
44427725
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110454
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA
Other links
Summary sheet
AVE y Vasca
Data sheet
AVE Y VASCA
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Nueva red ferroviaria en el País Vasco - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EUR 500 million for Y Vasca high-speed line

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 500 million for Y Vasca high-speed line
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Nueva red ferroviaria en el País Vasco - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications