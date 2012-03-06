Galicia Airport Infrastructure

Summary sheet
ENTE PUBLICO DE AEROPUERTOS ESPAÑOLES Y NAVEGACIÓN AÉREA (AENA)
The project consists of a number of improvements to upgrade the Galician airports of A Coruña and Vigo in northwest Spain, both owned and operated by Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (AENA). The investments are primarily aimed at achieving full compliance with international safety recommendations as required by the State Agency for Aviation Security (AESA) under the new certification process of Spanish airports. The improvements comprise strip widening, obstacle removal and taxiway and strip re-profiling. The project also includes the expansion of the passenger terminal building at A Coruña.
The investments are primarily aimed at providing capacity for further growth, alleviating specific operational constraints and improving safety and service in order to achieve full compliance with international safety recommendations.
The components would normally be classified under Annex II, leaving to the competent authority the decision whether an EIA is required or not. This will be further reviewed and confirmed during appraisal.
The Promoter is subject to EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and follows the relevant national legislation, which incorporates that directive. The Promoter’s Procurement Plan will be reviewed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.