Aquafin Waste Water Treatment VIII

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Summary sheet
AQUAFIN NV
The loan will finance part of Aquafin’s investment programme 2011-2014 for the construction of collector sewers, storm overflows and small and medium size wastewater treatment plants, plus some upgrading of existing WWTPs for tertiary treatment. The works are located in the Flemish Region.
The project concerns a number of selected investments in Aquafin’s investment programme 2011-2014. These investments will help Aquafin to ensure compliance with tighter environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation and more specifically with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (UWWT).
The EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (UWWTD) was transposed in 1992 and the whole area of the Flemish region was designated as a sensitive area. This implies nutrient removal for all works in agglomerations of more than 10,000 population equivalent (PE). The investment programme will improve then aquatic environmental conditions throughout the Flemish Region. Tertiary treatment will be provided at all medium and large WWTPs. Although Belgium as a whole is lagging in compliance with EC Directives, Flanders has made good progress to fully meet the requirements of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271EC.
EIA Directive 97/11/EC has been transposed into Flemish Law as Decreet VI. Reg18/12/02, Besl. VI. Reg. 10/12/04. Aquafin has a good environmental awareness and has developed operating procedures to optimise the performance and cost-effectiveness of its systems. Aquafin has full ISO14001 accreditation for its EIA procedures and fully complies with Natura 2000, European Bird and Habitat Directives. Some projects, i.e. all the WWTPs will fall either under Annex 1 or Annex 2 of the EIA directive. Aquafin will be requested to provide timely information available to the Bank about its compliance with producing either the EIA or the respective EIS
The program falls under the Procurement Directive 2004/18/EC. Although the promoter formally operates as a private company, tender procedures are required to comply with the EC public procurement Directives, which have been institutionalized. This is acceptable to the Bank.
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