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PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,204,469.84
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 190,204,469.84
Transport : € 190,204,469.84
Signature date(s)
19/12/2013 : € 190,204,469.84
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrade of railways with EUR 186m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
20 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2013
20110429
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
PKP INTERCITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 186 million (EUR 46 million)
PLN 465 million (EUR 116 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Renewal of PKP Intercity rolling stock including purchase of 30 new trains (double-deckers) to be used on Warsaw-Lodz line and 25 coaches to be used on the line from Wroclaw - Poznan - Bydgoszcz - Gdynia (E-59 line), modernisation of 68 trains to be used on lines E-30 and E-59 on the connection from Przemysl to Szczecin.

Supporting public transport with the renewal of rolling stock of the national long distance passenger rail operator including: (i) the purchase of 30 new double decker carriages for use on the Warsaw Lodz line under the low cost TLK brand; (ii) the purchase of 25 carriages to be used on E59 (Wroclaw, Poznan, Bydgoszcz, Gdynia); and (iii) the modernisation of 68 carriages to be used on Przemysl to Szczecin.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 85/337/EEC as refurbishment/manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The promoter is a contracting authority governed by public law and is subject to provisions of Directive 2004/17/EC as transposed through Polish Public Procurement Law. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the Directive, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrade of railways with EUR 186m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48204714
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110429
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77302121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110429
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrade of railways with EUR 186m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrade of railways with EUR 186m loan
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP INTERCITY ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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