KAFR EL SHEIKH WASTE WATER TREATMENT (EGYPT)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project involves the construction of two new Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTPs), the expansion of three existing WWTPs and the laying of 694 km of sewers with the installation of 52 pump stations in the the Kafr El Sheikh Governorate.
The project will improve health standards for residents, the quality of irrigation water, as well as the environmental quality of the Nile, Lake Burullus, and the Mediterranean Sea. Indirect benefits include an expected increase in the volume and quality of fish in Lake Burullus (70% of the country's fishing industry), safer agriculture production, improved conditions for tourism on the Mediterranean coast, and job creation.
The objective of the project is to provide first time sanitation to residents in three rural districts (Motobas, Desoq, Burullus) of the Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate that have yet not been provided with such services, thus improving health standards for its residents, the quality of irrigation water, the environmental quality of River Nile, Lake Burullus and, ultimately the Mediterranean Sea, as well as further sustaining fish farming in Lake Burullus. These positive impacts will also support employment creation, both directly during construction and operation of the project, as well as indirectly, notably in fish farming and agriculture, as well as tourism on the Mediterranean coast.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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