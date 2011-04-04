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SISECAM BULGARIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/05/2012 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Float Glass Plant - BG
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tableware Plant - BG
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SISECAM BULGARIA
Related press
Turkey: Strong support for climate action and private sector

Summary sheet

Release date
8 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/05/2012
20110404
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sisecam Bulgaria

TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI AS

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 168 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Expansion of the flatglass and glass tableware manufacturing capacity of the Bulgarian plant of the Turkish glass company Sisecam A.S.

Increasing the export capacity of Trakya Glass Bulgaria EAD, Sisecam’s Bulgarian subsidiary located in Targovishte, Bulgaria, an EU Convergence region with high unemployment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Production of glass falls under Annexe II, 5(d) of Directive 97/11. Two separate EIAs have been established covering a) the second float glass line, the future coating and lamination lines and b) the second glass tableware line. The project is located within the perimeter of an existing industrial plant. Natura 2000 areas are not concerned. The public has been consulted and the competent authority has approved both EIAs and the execution of the project.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The promoter carried out competitive international consultations amongst potential suppliers for the technology suppliers and the main construction contract. This is standard practice for this industry and it is in the best interest of the project and acceptable to the Bank.

Related documents
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SISECAM BULGARIA
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Float Glass Plant - BG
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tableware Plant - BG
Related press
Turkey: Strong support for climate action and private sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SISECAM BULGARIA
Publication Date
14 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64093849
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110404
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SISECAM BULGARIA
Other links
Summary sheet
Sisecam Bulgaria
Data sheet
SISECAM BULGARIA
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Float Glass Plant - BG
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tableware Plant - BG
Related press
Turkey: Strong support for climate action and private sector

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: Strong support for climate action and private sector
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Float Glass Plant - BG
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tableware Plant - BG
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SISECAM BULGARIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications