Sisecam Bulgaria

Summary sheet
TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI AS
Expansion of the flatglass and glass tableware manufacturing capacity of the Bulgarian plant of the Turkish glass company Sisecam A.S.
Increasing the export capacity of Trakya Glass Bulgaria EAD, Sisecam’s Bulgarian subsidiary located in Targovishte, Bulgaria, an EU Convergence region with high unemployment.
Production of glass falls under Annexe II, 5(d) of Directive 97/11. Two separate EIAs have been established covering a) the second float glass line, the future coating and lamination lines and b) the second glass tableware line. The project is located within the perimeter of an existing industrial plant. Natura 2000 areas are not concerned. The public has been consulted and the competent authority has approved both EIAs and the execution of the project.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The promoter carried out competitive international consultations amongst potential suppliers for the technology suppliers and the main construction contract. This is standard practice for this industry and it is in the best interest of the project and acceptable to the Bank.
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