AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI

Summary sheet
SOCIETE NATIONALE DES AUTOROUTES DU MAROC (ADM)
Construction of a motorway between El Jadida and Safi (142 km). This project has been identified as an important link in Morocco's motorway network since it will: (i) provide modern infrastructure to connect the Doukkalah-Abda region to other neighbouring regions, (ii) establish a coastal connection between two cities that are major economic (agriculture and fisheries in particular) and population centres: El Jadida and Safi, and (iii) open up disadvantaged areas. (Formerly: ADM IX)
The purpose of the project is to build a motorway between El Jadida and Safi (142 km). This project meets the set objectives, namely improving priority infrastructure and people's quality of life (in particular by incorporating a road safety aspect).
If the project were located in the EU, it would come under Annex 1 to theEU Directive on environmental impact assessments (85/337/EEC).Environmental studies have been conducted and the communities that will be affected by the project are being consulted.
Having carried out the previous projects, the promoter is fully familiar with the Bank's procurement procedures and issues international calls for tender.
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