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AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 240,000,000
Transport : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2012 : € 240,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - FR
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
Related press
The EIB confirms its role as leading investor in Morocco with new commitment of €420 million for transport and energy infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2012
20110388
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EL JADIDA-SAFI MOTORWAY

SOCIETE NATIONALE DES AUTOROUTES DU MAROC (ADM)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million
EUR 494 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a motorway between El Jadida and Safi (142 km). This project has been identified as an important link in Morocco's motorway network since it will: (i) provide modern infrastructure to connect the Doukkalah-Abda region to other neighbouring regions, (ii) establish a coastal connection between two cities that are major economic (agriculture and fisheries in particular) and population centres: El Jadida and Safi, and (iii) open up disadvantaged areas. (Formerly: ADM IX)

The purpose of the project is to build a motorway between El Jadida and Safi (142 km). This project meets the set objectives, namely improving priority infrastructure and people's quality of life (in particular by incorporating a road safety aspect).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would come under Annex 1 to theEU Directive on environmental impact assessments (85/337/EEC).Environmental studies have been conducted and the communities that will be affected by the project are being consulted.

Having carried out the previous projects, the promoter is fully familiar with the Bank's procurement procedures and issues international calls for tender.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - FR
Related press
The EIB confirms its role as leading investor in Morocco with new commitment of €420 million for transport and energy infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
Publication Date
22 Sep 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69420080
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110388
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130809519
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110388
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
Other links
Summary sheet
EL JADIDA-SAFI MOTORWAY
Data sheet
AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - FR
Related press
The EIB confirms its role as leading investor in Morocco with new commitment of €420 million for transport and energy infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The EIB confirms its role as leading investor in Morocco with new commitment of €420 million for transport and energy infrastructure
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - FR
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOROUTE EL JADIDA - SAFI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications