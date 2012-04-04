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ARISTON THERMO RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 920,000
The Netherlands : € 1,840,000
Germany : € 2,480,000
Switzerland : € 3,240,000
France : € 9,000,000
Italy : € 22,520,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/06/2013 : € 920,000
4/06/2013 : € 1,840,000
4/06/2013 : € 2,480,000
4/06/2013 : € 3,240,000
4/06/2013 : € 9,000,000
4/06/2013 : € 22,520,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARISTON THERMO RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARISTON THERMO RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/06/2013
20110384
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARISTON THERMO RDI
ARISTON THERMO SpA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 87 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments for the development of new products and technologies for domestic and commercial heating as well as water heating.

The project will contribute to developing the promoter’s knowledge and know-how in the field of energy-efficient heating technologies. The project is expected to bring about positive environmental results, also through the objective of increasing the use of renewable energies for heating applications, and to contribute to the reduction of energy consumption, particularly in residential buildings, as well as carbon and other harmful emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns primarily investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an EIA under Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private sector company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project is financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARISTON THERMO RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARISTON THERMO RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARISTON THERMO RDI
Publication Date
14 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64092269
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110384
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Germany
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Switzerland
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARISTON THERMO RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72466914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110384
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Germany
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Switzerland
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARISTON THERMO RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARISTON THERMO RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ARISTON THERMO RDI
Data sheet
ARISTON THERMO RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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