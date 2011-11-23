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FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 63,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 63,000,000
Solid waste : € 6,142,500
Urban development : € 15,435,000
Industry : € 18,900,000
Water, sewerage : € 22,522,500
Signature date(s)
14/06/2012 : € 6,142,500
14/06/2012 : € 15,435,000
14/06/2012 : € 18,900,000
14/06/2012 : € 22,522,500
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
Related press
Hungary: EIB finances flood and red sludge recovery and prevention

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2012
20110369
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Floods & Red Sludge Disaster Recovery

Republic of Hungary represented by the Ministry for National Economy

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 63 million
EUR 290 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises emergency, reconstruction and preventive measures in response to the red mud and flood catastrophes in Hungary in 2010.

The measures are partly socially driven, to cater for the needs of affected population, and partly environmentally driven to reduce and control associated adverse environmental impacts as well as to support prevention for future events.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As flood relief works, the emergency measures and rehabilitation of existing structures, including pre-existing flood protection infrastructure are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, the requirement for EIA’s and the screening procedures are set by National legislation. Competent authorities are reported to have participated in the emergency works and given permissions in real time. For longer term measures standard EIA procedures are expected to be undertaken. Application of appropriate environmental procedures will be assessed during Project appraisal.

As the project mainly concerns emergency measures and rehabilitation of existing structures, standard procurement procedures have, to a large extent, not been followed. During appraisal, the Bank will verify satisfactory application of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and relevant EU rules.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB finances flood and red sludge recovery and prevention

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
43518010
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110369
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Industry
Urban development
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88615523
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110369
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Industry
Urban development
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
Other links
Summary sheet
Floods & Red Sludge Disaster Recovery
Data sheet
FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
Related press
Hungary: EIB finances flood and red sludge recovery and prevention

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB finances flood and red sludge recovery and prevention
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLOODS&RED SLUDGE DISASTER RECOVERY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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