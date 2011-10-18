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FORD OTOSAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 190,000,000
Industry : € 190,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2012 : € 90,000,000
27/06/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORD OTOSAN II
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORD OTOSAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2012
20110358
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ford Otosan II

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million
EUR 564 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in Ford Otosan’s Kocaeli production facility in Turkey, to support the future manufacturing of the new Ford Transit.

The project concerns investments in Ford Otosan’s Kocaeli production facility in Turkey, to support the future manufacturing of the new Ford Transit.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be carried out at the promoter’s existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose. An EIA may therefore not be required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The compliance with the EU’s environmental legislation and any potential EIA requirements will be verified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORD OTOSAN II
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORD OTOSAN II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORD OTOSAN II
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64129855
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110358
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORD OTOSAN II
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87919725
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110358
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORD OTOSAN II
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORD OTOSAN II
Other links
Summary sheet
Ford Otosan II
Data sheet
FORD OTOSAN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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