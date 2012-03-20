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WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 342,494,819.23
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 342,494,819.23
Energy : € 342,494,819.23
Signature date(s)
19/06/2013 : € 111,002,056.45
18/10/2012 : € 231,492,762.78
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II-Recz 110 kV line
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Resko-Lobez to Worowo 110 kV line
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Recz substation
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Lobez-Bialogard to Resko 110 kV line
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II substation
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Related press
Poland: EIB reinforces its support for upgrading energy distribution network

Summary sheet

Release date
20 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/10/2012
20110355
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
ENEA OPERATOR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 950 million (EUR 240 million)
PLN 3244 million (EUR 820 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in North-Western Poland, over 2012-2015. The schemes will be implemented by the promoter, a fully owned subsidiary of ENEA S.A., the majority state-owned top-company of the ENEA Group.

The programme will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, connect new end-users and also renewable generators and improve the reliability, and quality of electricity supply. The programme is located in a convergence region. It is therefore eligible under article 309 a) Economic and Social Cohesion, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The financing of this programme will contribute to the EIB’s lending priority policy on convergence regions and diversification and security of energy supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some project schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC) as transposed into Polish national law (Dz. U. z 2010 r. Nr 213, poz. 1397), leaving it to the national competent authorities to decide whether an EIA would be required. The vast majority of the program schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low voltage equipment and facilities with limited environmental impact.

The Promoter is a subject to the public law operating in the energy sector and therefore is subject to the national legal regulations implementing EU Directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. It regularly publishes procurement notices in the OJEU. The Promoter’s approach to the public and private procurement of works, supplies and services will be evaluated during the appraisal.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II-Recz 110 kV line
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Resko-Lobez to Worowo 110 kV line
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Recz substation
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Lobez-Bialogard to Resko 110 kV line
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II substation
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB reinforces its support for upgrading energy distribution network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II-Recz 110 kV line
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52604307
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110355
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Resko-Lobez to Worowo 110 kV line
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60643807
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110355
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Recz substation
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60653242
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110355
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60655229
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110355
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Lobez-Bialogard to Resko 110 kV line
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60655325
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110355
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II substation
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60656767
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110355
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66401265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110355
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80593727
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110355
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II-Recz 110 kV line
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Resko-Lobez to Worowo 110 kV line
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Recz substation
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Lobez-Bialogard to Resko 110 kV line
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II substation
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB reinforces its support for upgrading energy distribution network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB reinforces its support for upgrading energy distribution network
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II-Recz 110 kV line
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Resko-Lobez to Worowo 110 kV line
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Recz substation
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Lobez-Bialogard to Resko 110 kV line
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - Choszczno II substation
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications