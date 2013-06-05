NBE GLOBAL LOAN (EGYPT)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Line of credit under the Special FEMIP Envelope (SFE) to the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) for financing small and medium-sized projects in agribusiness, manufacturing, tourism, private education, small scale energy, healthcare and related services in Egypt.
In line with EIB FEMIP operational plan 2013 for Egypt the project's objective is to support local private sector, and in particular SMEs. The proposed credit line facility is aimed at the partial financing of small and medium-sized investment projects targeting eligible sectors, undertaken by private companies. It will improve the availability of long-term funding and the possibility of extending foreign currency loans, in particular for export oriented enterprises.
Projects co-financed under the proposed facility will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and be acceptable to the Bank in line, as appropriate, with the EU Environmental policy and legislation.
Normal procurement rules for EIB global loans will apply.
This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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