A1/A6 MOTORWAY PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project is part of a wider program to improve traffic on the road corridor between Schiphol-Amsterdam-Almere (SAA). The project involves widening and maintaining approximately 21 km of the A1/A6 motorway.
Almere, to the East of Amsterdam, has been identified as an area for future urban development. Rijskwaterstaat estimates the A1/A6 widening as necessary to support both future population growth and ease existing congestion.
The project was included in the national strategic planning (MIRT) before the application of SEA Directive. It falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 97/11 and has been screened in by the competent authorities and subject to a full EIA. The approval of the EIA is embedded in the Route Decision, ratified on 4/01/2012 and received by the Bank. There are 3 Natura 2000 sites in the project area which the project is not expected to impact significantly. Compliance with Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) will be verified during appraisal.
The project is being procured as a PPP - DBFM, through an international open tender with publication in OJEU (ref.2011/S 106-173608), under a competitive dialogue procedure. The Concessionaire will be responsible to design, build, finance and maintain the investment under a 25 year term service contract. At present, the project is at dialogue stage with 3 consortia. Procurement process and its compliance on Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.