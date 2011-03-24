Wind Park Noordoostpolder

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Windpark Creil B.V., VWW Ontwikkeling en Exploitatie B.V. and Acousticon Windpark B.V.
The project concerns the construction and operation of in total 26 wind turbines, thereby creating an installed capacity of 195 MW onshore.
The development of wind energy capacity will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contribute to environmental and security of energy supply objectives.
The project, by virtue of its technical characteristics, falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) with regard to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). For onshore wind farms having a capacity of over 15 MW and/or consisting of more than 10 wind turbines, national regulations require a full EIA. An EIA and an Appropriate Assessment have been conducted and Environmental Consent was obtained in November 2010. The project area is part of a Natura 2000 site.
The promoter - a privately owned company not benefiting from special or exclusive rights - is not subject to the EU Utilities Directive. The Bank will however verify that the procurement procedures comply with the Bank’s principles and its statute, i.e. works, goods and services will be appropriately selected and are offered at competitive prices.
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