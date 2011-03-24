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WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/02/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 150m for largest onshore wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/02/2014
20110324
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Wind Park Noordoostpolder

Windpark Creil B.V., VWW Ontwikkeling en Exploitatie B.V. and Acousticon Windpark B.V.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million
The total cost of the project is estimated at EUR 450 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of in total 26 wind turbines, thereby creating an installed capacity of 195 MW onshore.

The development of wind energy capacity will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contribute to environmental and security of energy supply objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, by virtue of its technical characteristics, falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) with regard to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). For onshore wind farms having a capacity of over 15 MW and/or consisting of more than 10 wind turbines, national regulations require a full EIA. An EIA and an Appropriate Assessment have been conducted and Environmental Consent was obtained in November 2010. The project area is part of a Natura 2000 site.

The promoter - a privately owned company not benefiting from special or exclusive rights - is not subject to the EU Utilities Directive. The Bank will however verify that the procurement procedures comply with the Bank’s principles and its statute, i.e. works, goods and services will be appropriately selected and are offered at competitive prices.

Related documents
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 150m for largest onshore wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
Publication Date
24 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54904759
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110324
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88312230
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110324
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
Other links
Summary sheet
Wind Park Noordoostpolder
Data sheet
WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 150m for largest onshore wind farm

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 150m for largest onshore wind farm
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND PARK NOORDOOSTPOLDER

Photogallery

Construction of 26 new turbines in the existing Windpark Noordoostpolder; with 86 wind turbines and a capacity of 195 MW, it is the largest wind farm in the Netherlands
Wind Park Noordoostpolder
©NOP Agrowind
Construction of 26 new turbines in the existing Windpark Noordoostpolder; with 86 wind turbines and a capacity of 195 MW, it is the largest wind farm in the Netherlands
Wind Park Noordoostpolder
©NOP Agrowind

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications