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LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 185,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 185,000,000
Urban development : € 185,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2012 : € 185,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 185 million to rebuild Lorca

Summary sheet

Release date
30 August 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2012
20110308
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Lorca Earthquake Reconstruction

Comunidad Autónoma de la Región Murcia

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million
Up to EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reconstruction of various buildings, residential and non- residential, upgrading of cultural and historical heritage and improvement of public infrastructure (roads, telecommunications, utilities, etc.) in the municipality of Lorca (Region of Murcia), following the May 11th 2011 earthquake.

The project involves the financing of the reconstruction of residential and non-residential buildings damaged in the earthquakes of May 11th 2011.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It will be required that all the schemes be implemented in compliance with relevant EU environmental legislation. The potential social impacts will also be assessed as part of the appraisal.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC), including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. The promoter’s procurement rules and practices will be further reviewed by the Bank during appraisal.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 185 million to rebuild Lorca

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66413044
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110308
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138878957
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110308
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
Other links
Summary sheet
Lorca Earthquake Reconstruction
Data sheet
LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 185 million to rebuild Lorca

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 185 million to rebuild Lorca
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORCA EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications