Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MAINLAND INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 25,000,000
Solid waste : € 1,500,000
Education : € 3,000,000
Health : € 3,000,000
Urban development : € 17,500,000
Signature date(s)
18/10/2011 : € 1,500,000
18/10/2011 : € 3,000,000
18/10/2011 : € 3,000,000
18/10/2011 : € 17,500,000

Summary sheet

Release date
12 July 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/10/2011
20110285
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mainland Infrastructure Facility

The Ministry of Regional Development, Forestry and Water Management of Croatia

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will comprise a large number of small-sized schemes in the field of energy, transport, urban renewal, education, health and environmental protection.

Addressing of the long-term needs of the Croatian economy and reduction of its regional inequalities in line with the country’s Act on Regional Development and National Strategy. Development of human capital, efficient public services and economic and social infrastructure, in line with the three pillars (economic, social and environmental) of the Europe 2020 Strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-sector, multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network or similar (i.e. falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into national law. It will be required that all the schemes will be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The legal documentation will oblige the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules. Procurement procedures under this Framework Loan will include publication of contracts notices in the EU Official Journal, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications