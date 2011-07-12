Mainland Infrastructure Facility

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Ministry of Regional Development, Forestry and Water Management of Croatia
The project will comprise a large number of small-sized schemes in the field of energy, transport, urban renewal, education, health and environmental protection.
Addressing of the long-term needs of the Croatian economy and reduction of its regional inequalities in line with the country’s Act on Regional Development and National Strategy. Development of human capital, efficient public services and economic and social infrastructure, in line with the three pillars (economic, social and environmental) of the Europe 2020 Strategy.
The project is a multi-sector, multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network or similar (i.e. falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into national law. It will be required that all the schemes will be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
The legal documentation will oblige the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules. Procurement procedures under this Framework Loan will include publication of contracts notices in the EU Official Journal, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
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