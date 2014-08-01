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IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 180,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2016 : € 30,000,000
9/12/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA

Summary sheet

Release date
1 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2014
20110281
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
The promoter is one of the four largest multi-utilities.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 324 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project concerns the promoter’s 2014-2020 investments in water and wastewater infrastructure and facilities as defined by the respective master plans in the service areas of Genoa (Liguria region) and Parma (Emilia Romagna region). The investments are aimed at ensuring efficient and sustainable water and wastewater services and compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive and the Water Framework Directive.

The proposed project will help to ensure compliance with tighter environmental and customer service standards set by the EU and national legislation such as the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC and the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to bring environmental and social benefits to the water and wastewater services in line with the standards mandated by the Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU will be respected and the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of the EIA on its website.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and when required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
25/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
Publication Date
25 Oct 2014
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55591074
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110281
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
Publication Date
30 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57254636
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110281
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152148540
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110281
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
Other links
Summary sheet
SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA
Data sheet
IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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