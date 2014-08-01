IREN SERVIZI IDRICI GENOA AND PARMA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed project concerns the promoter’s 2014-2020 investments in water and wastewater infrastructure and facilities as defined by the respective master plans in the service areas of Genoa (Liguria region) and Parma (Emilia Romagna region). The investments are aimed at ensuring efficient and sustainable water and wastewater services and compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive and the Water Framework Directive.
The proposed project will help to ensure compliance with tighter environmental and customer service standards set by the EU and national legislation such as the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC and the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC.
The project is expected to bring environmental and social benefits to the water and wastewater services in line with the standards mandated by the Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU will be respected and the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of the EIA on its website.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and when required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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