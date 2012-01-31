W Macedonia SWM PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Diacheirisis Aporrimaton Ditikis Makedonias SA (DIADYMA)
The project comprises the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a waste treatment and disposal facility in the area of West Macedonia.
The project will provide an improved mode of treatment of residual waste generated in the region, which currently is disposed in landfills. In addition to contributing to diversion of waste from landfill disposal in line with EU and national policy, the project will enable some recycling and recovery of waste. The project will also contribute to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by diversion of waste from landfills, and thus be in line both with EU policy and the Bank’s policies and lending priorities of climate change mitigation.
The project is eligible for EIB financing under Article 309 c) of the Treaty as an environmental and possibly energy project of common interest. Being a convergence region, the Project is also eligible under Article 309 a) projects for developing less-developed regions.
The project consists primarily of a waste treatment facility that will enable diversion of residual waste from landfills and some recovery of recyclables and possibly energy generation from the residual waste stream. The project will thus contribute to reaching compliance with EU policy and targets on landfill diversion and recycling, and will also contribute to climate change mitigation. The facilities will be constructed next to a site where a sanitary landfill has been operated since 2005.
Procurement is carried out through restricted international competitive tendering, in accordance with Greek PPP regulations and in line with the EU Public Procurement Directive (2004/18/EC). A shortlist of bidders has recently been announced and final bid submission will take place in 1H12. The preferred bidder is expected to implement the project through a turn key contract for implementation of the waste treatment facility and a sub-contract for operation and maintenance of the project facilities.
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