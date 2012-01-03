Europac Paper Production Upgrade

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Papeles y Cartones de Europa SA
The project consists of investments within the 2011-2014 strategic plan to upgrade papermill and paperboard installations in Spain, France and Portugal. Further, an increase of the promoter’s forestry assets is included.
The investments will help to produce lighter, more resource efficient products, based on more energy efficient technologies.
The project consists mainly in the upgrading of existing paper mills that have operational permits issued in accordance with IPPC Directive for the final capacities.
The promoter is a private company that is not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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