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EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 24,500,000
Spain : € 31,910,000
France : € 43,590,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2012 : € 2,450,000
10/12/2014 : € 2,450,000
27/07/2012 : € 3,191,000
10/12/2014 : € 3,191,000
27/07/2012 : € 4,359,000
10/12/2014 : € 4,359,000
30/10/2013 : € 4,900,000
27/07/2012 : € 4,900,000
30/10/2013 : € 6,382,000
27/07/2012 : € 6,382,000
30/10/2013 : € 8,718,000
27/07/2012 : € 8,718,000
8/01/2013 : € 9,800,000
8/01/2013 : € 12,764,000
8/01/2013 : € 17,436,000
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE

Summary sheet

Release date
3 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2012
20110271
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Europac Paper Production Upgrade

Papeles y Cartones de Europa SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 232 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments within the 2011-2014 strategic plan to upgrade papermill and paperboard installations in Spain, France and Portugal. Further, an increase of the promoter’s forestry assets is included.

The investments will help to produce lighter, more resource efficient products, based on more energy efficient technologies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists mainly in the upgrading of existing paper mills that have operational permits issued in accordance with IPPC Directive for the final capacities.

The promoter is a private company that is not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
08/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE
Publication Date
8 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67600824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110271
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83111762
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110271
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
Europac Paper Production Upgrade
Data sheet
EUROPAC PAPER PRODUCTION UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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