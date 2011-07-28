Gruppo Barilla R&D

Summary sheet
Barilla G. e R. Fratelli SpA
Financing of the Promoter’s research and developments activities.
The project concerns the promoter’s RDI expenditures related to food processing. The main project components are aimed at nutrition, sensory and consumer habits, food: ingredients, processing and packaging, and convenience products. The RDI activities will be carried out in the promoter’s existing EU-based R&D and production facilities located in Italy, France and Sweden. The promoter’s main research centre is located in Parma, Italy.
The project concerns investments in Research and Development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an EIA under Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. At appraisal, it will be determined if any of the work to be carried out would require a change to existing environmental permits.
The Promoter is a private company not falling under Directive 2004/17/EC. Where relevant, procurement procedures to be employed will be reviewed at appraisal to assure compliance with the Bank's Procurement Guidelines.
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