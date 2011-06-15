UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT

Summary sheet
Republic of Poland- Ministry of Science and Higher Education
The proposed operation will finance the eligible wage costs of academic workers employed in public scientific institutions and accredited public universities as well as capital investments in scientific infrastructure and equipment in 2011 and 2012.
The proposed operation is fully in line with the Bank's priority of lending for the strengthening of basic infrastructure potential in a convergence region as well as for research and development activities in support of the Europe 2020 strategy and the Bank's Knowledge Economy objective.
The project primarily concerns research activities that will be carried out within existing facilities. An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 85/337, amended by 97/11 and by 2003/35/EC. However, parts of the investment may cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.
The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement practices for the project will be examined during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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