Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The purpose of the East Africa Community (EAC) Microfinance Global Authorisation is to establish a lending framework targeting financial intermediaries with a focus on micro entrepreneurs and small enterprises in rural and urban regions in EAC countries.
On-lending to micro- and small-enterprises for the purpose of productive financing. The EIB financing should be dedicated to fund working capital and investment capital needs of final beneficiaries.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate. Intermediaries to ensure compliance with Client Protection Principles.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Eligible sectors include production, services, trade and agro-industry. Household needs and consumer loans (including salary loans) are not eligible.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.