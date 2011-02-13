ESB NETWORK AND E-CARS INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
Electricity Supply Board (ESB)
Multiannual programme for transmission and distribution assets upgrade including smart metering activities, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and connection of renewable generations to the network.
The project supports the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity transmission and distribution networks of Ireland. It also includes detailed design and specification activities for the anticipated deployment of smart (digital) meters in Ireland and the implementation of a national electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Environmental impact studies have been carried out in compliance with the relevant EU and national environmental legislation and mitigating measures will be applied as necessary. The potential environmental benefits of the electric vehicle programme will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a contracting entity that falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, and is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following public procurement rules, including the publication in the Official Journal of the EU as appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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