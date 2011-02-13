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ESB NETWORK AND E-CARS INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 235,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 235,000,000
Energy : € 235,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2011 : € 235,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Donegal - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Connemara - GA
Related press
Ireland: ESB and the EIB agree a EUR 235 million loan to fund “smart” investment in electricity networks

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2011
20110213
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESB Electricity Grid Upgrade

Electricity Supply Board (ESB)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 470 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multiannual programme for transmission and distribution assets upgrade including smart metering activities, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and connection of renewable generations to the network.

The project supports the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity transmission and distribution networks of Ireland. It also includes detailed design and specification activities for the anticipated deployment of smart (digital) meters in Ireland and the implementation of a national electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact studies have been carried out in compliance with the relevant EU and national environmental legislation and mitigating measures will be applied as necessary. The potential environmental benefits of the electric vehicle programme will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a contracting entity that falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, and is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following public procurement rules, including the publication in the Official Journal of the EU as appropriate.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Donegal - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Connemara - GA
Related press
Ireland: ESB and the EIB agree a EUR 235 million loan to fund “smart” investment in electricity networks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: ESB and the EIB agree a EUR 235 million loan to fund “smart” investment in electricity networks
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Donegal - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Connemara - GA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications