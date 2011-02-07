COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (EGYPT)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Social Fund for Development
An integrated Community Development Programme designed to increase employment opportunities and improve living standards for socially disadvantaged segments of populations living in and around urban centres in Egypt through investments supporting infrastructure and housing.
The creation of more sustainable communities and to promote a more integrated approach to spatial planning and development which delivers benefits to constituents over a wide spectrum of the economically and geographically disadvantaged.
No negative environmental or social impacts are anticipated from the CDP. While it is not possible to carry out a definite evaluation at present, as sub-projects have not been fully defined, it is expected that sub-projects will target areas which have, to date, had a largely negative impact on the environment. Therefore, interventions will contribute positively through the promotion of more environmentally-friendly practices and through the “cleaning up” of neighbourhoods.
The project portfolio has yet to be finalised but, once it is, all components will have to comply with prevailing procurement protocols, including meeting the minimum national standards. Local practices will be checked against international and EU standards to ensure propriety and best practice.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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