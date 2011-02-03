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FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 92,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 92,500,000
Energy : € 92,500,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2013 : € 45,000,000
18/12/2013 : € 47,500,000
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
Related public register
25/07/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE DALKIA - Angers
Related public register
25/07/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE DALKIA - Lens
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA

Summary sheet

Release date
11 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2013
20110203
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRANCE BIOMASSE I - DALKIA
Dalkia
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 92 million
EUR 202 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

This operation is about the financing of a group of 5 new biomass combined heat and power (CHP) plants in France. The plants will be based on proven technologies and feature electric capacities of between 6 and 15 MW and primarily run on woodchips from regional forests, wood processing industries, and waste wood recycling centres.

To support renewable energy generation in line with France's Climate Action objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes proposed fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC (as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). Therefore they can be subject to an EIA on a case by case basis decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. The CHP plants do not fall under the EU Directive on industrial emissions (2010/75/EU)

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate. The Bank will ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies.

Related documents
06/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
25/07/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE DALKIA - Angers
25/07/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE DALKIA - Lens
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
Publication Date
6 Mar 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51961146
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE DALKIA - Angers
Publication Date
25 Jul 2012
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221339
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE DALKIA - Lens
Publication Date
25 Jul 2012
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221095
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
Publication Date
27 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66106077
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
Publication Date
18 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75536062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
Related public register
25/07/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE DALKIA - Angers
Related public register
25/07/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE DALKIA - Lens
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA
Other links
Summary sheet
FRANCE BIOMASSE I - DALKIA
Data sheet
FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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