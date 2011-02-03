FRANCE BIOMASSE - DALKIA

Summary sheet
This operation is about the financing of a group of 5 new biomass combined heat and power (CHP) plants in France. The plants will be based on proven technologies and feature electric capacities of between 6 and 15 MW and primarily run on woodchips from regional forests, wood processing industries, and waste wood recycling centres.
To support renewable energy generation in line with France's Climate Action objectives.
All schemes proposed fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC (as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). Therefore they can be subject to an EIA on a case by case basis decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. The CHP plants do not fall under the EU Directive on industrial emissions (2010/75/EU)
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate. The Bank will ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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