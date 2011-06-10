Bank Zachodni WBK Loan for SMEs II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Bank Zachodni WBK
Financing of small and medium sized venture undertaken by eligible SMEs in industry and services in Poland.
As a dedicated loan to all eligible SMEs (e.g. industry, services, etc.) and in line with the revised EIB policy for SME lending, the amount of each allocation under the EIB loan may reach up to 100% of the intermediary’s sub-loan, capped at EUR 12.5m. However total share of the EIB allocations will not exceed 50% of the promoter’s total SME eligible loan portfolio signed during the EIB loan’s allocation period.
In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with relevant EU legislation, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the intermediary shall stipulate with the final beneficiary that sub-projects undertaken by the latter with the proceeds of EIB funds should comply with the relevant legislation.
The legal documentation will oblige the intermediary bank to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.