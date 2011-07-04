AES Rete Gas Torino

Summary sheet
The promoter is a private entity in charge of the management and operation of the gas distribution and district heating networks in the North of Italy.
The project is part of the promoter’s ongoing investment programme covering reinforcement and expansion schemes as well as information systems in its concession area. The investments will be aligned with the requirements of the current regulatory framework (2010-2014).
The upgrading and the expansion of the gas distribution and local transmission systems are necessary to maintain a safe, reliable and leak-free service to existing consumers, meet peak demands, and to provide for growth in demand. Any increase of penetration of gas in domestic, commercial and industrial sectors will tend to displace less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to the EU objectives relating to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the diversification and security of supply of energy.
Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC as amended in 1997 and 2003), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. This will be further assessed during appraisal.
The Promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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