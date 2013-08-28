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RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 37,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 37,500,000
Energy : € 37,500,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2014 : € 37,500,000
Other links
Related public register
30/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK
Related public register
08/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK

Summary sheet

Release date
28 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2014
20110180
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK
JAVNO PREDUZECE ELEKTROPRIVREDA BOSNE I HERCEGOVINE, the state-owned electricity company in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
EUR 86 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 20 MW hydro power plant on the stretch of the river Bosna between the towns of Zenica and Nemila.

The operation will support investments in renewable energy, thus contributing to a sustainable and secure supply of energy and therefore to the long term economic growth and development in BIH. The operation supports the Bank's mandate objectives for Candidate and potential Candidate countries, by promoting renewable energy, tackling climate change and improving security of energy supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and it was screened in by national authorities and is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment. An environmental impact assessment has been performed in accordance with national legislation and it's compliance with EU legislation will be checked during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC, 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
30/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK
08/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK
Publication Date
30 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51976869
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110180
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK
Publication Date
8 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52006354
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110180
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK
Related public register
08/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK
Other links
Summary sheet
RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK
Data sheet
RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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