RENEWABLE ENERGY HPP VRANDUK

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Construction of a 20 MW hydro power plant on the stretch of the river Bosna between the towns of Zenica and Nemila.
The operation will support investments in renewable energy, thus contributing to a sustainable and secure supply of energy and therefore to the long term economic growth and development in BIH. The operation supports the Bank's mandate objectives for Candidate and potential Candidate countries, by promoting renewable energy, tackling climate change and improving security of energy supply.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and it was screened in by national authorities and is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment. An environmental impact assessment has been performed in accordance with national legislation and it's compliance with EU legislation will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC, 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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