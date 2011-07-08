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FJORD LINE ROPAX VESSELS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 124,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Norway : € 62,000,000
Denmark : € 62,000,000
Transport : € 124,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2014 : € 62,000,000
20/06/2014 : € 62,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Fjord Line Ropax Vessels
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FJORD LINE ROPAX VESSELS
Related press
Norway: EIB boosts development of sustainable sea transport between Norway and Denmark

Summary sheet

Release date
8 July 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2014
20110178
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Fjord Line Ropax Vessels

Fjord Line AS

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 110 million
Up to EUR 220 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of two ferries, which will offer daily services between Bergen, Stavanger, Kristiansand (Norway) and Hirtshals (Denmark). Each vessel has a capacity to carry 1 500 passengers and up to 600 vehicles.

The project will replace older and less environmental friendly vessels and will increase the capacity deployed on this route. It will hence contribute to the development of sustainable European transport and to the EU policy to promote short sea shipping.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have no significant environmental impact. The Bank’s services will verify environmental and safety issues, such as emissions data and compliance with all IMO and EU standards, during the project’s due diligence. Should the new acquisitions be part of a scrapping scheme developed by the promoter, then the project could have a net positive environment impact.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
27/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Fjord Line Ropax Vessels
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FJORD LINE ROPAX VESSELS
Other links
Related press
Norway: EIB boosts development of sustainable sea transport between Norway and Denmark

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Fjord Line Ropax Vessels
Publication Date
27 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52951063
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110178
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Denmark
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FJORD LINE ROPAX VESSELS
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72598596
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110178
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Denmark
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Fjord Line Ropax Vessels
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FJORD LINE ROPAX VESSELS
Other links
Summary sheet
Fjord Line Ropax Vessels
Data sheet
FJORD LINE ROPAX VESSELS
Related press
Norway: EIB boosts development of sustainable sea transport between Norway and Denmark

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Norway: EIB boosts development of sustainable sea transport between Norway and Denmark
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Fjord Line Ropax Vessels
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FJORD LINE ROPAX VESSELS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications