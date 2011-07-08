Fjord Line Ropax Vessels

Summary sheet
Fjord Line AS
Construction of two ferries, which will offer daily services between Bergen, Stavanger, Kristiansand (Norway) and Hirtshals (Denmark). Each vessel has a capacity to carry 1 500 passengers and up to 600 vehicles.
The project will replace older and less environmental friendly vessels and will increase the capacity deployed on this route. It will hence contribute to the development of sustainable European transport and to the EU policy to promote short sea shipping.
The project is expected to have no significant environmental impact. The Bank’s services will verify environmental and safety issues, such as emissions data and compliance with all IMO and EU standards, during the project’s due diligence. Should the new acquisitions be part of a scrapping scheme developed by the promoter, then the project could have a net positive environment impact.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.
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