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IBERDROLA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2011 : € 100,000,000
23/11/2011 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: Iberdrola receives funding to modernise its electrical grid

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2011
20110154
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Iberdrola Electricity Distribution V

Iberdrola SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 440 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in Spain, mainly in convergence areas, in the year 2011.

The project will enable the promoter to improve the reliability, and quality of electricity supply in Spain. The project will also cater for a demand growth of circa 1.5%, reduce losses, and improve safety performance. About 60% of the project will be implemented in areas designated as convergence, phasing-in and phasing-out regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes 32 schemes that do require Environmental Impact Assessment. EIAs are being carried out in accordance with applicable legislation in line with the EU EIA Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance and impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. Most of the project schemes relate to medium and low voltages and are therefore expected to have minimal or null environmental impacts.

The promoter is a contracting entity that falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, and is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following public procurement rules, including the publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU) where appropriate.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: Iberdrola receives funding to modernise its electrical grid

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Iberdrola receives funding to modernise its electrical grid
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications