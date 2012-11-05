B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG RDI

Summary sheet
The project, covering the period 2012-2015, encompasses RDI-related expenditures focusing on formulation and carrier technology for the delivery of medicine and the supporting means necessary to develop innovative products. It will take place in Melsungen (Germany).
The project aims to improve quality hospital care products and treatment thanks to the availabilityof leading edge innovative treatments.
The R&D activities included in this project will not materially change current R&D practices and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. Thus, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, is not required.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The promoter carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services. These procedures, which are typical for the industry, are in the best interests of the project and entirely satisfactory to the Bank.
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Documents
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