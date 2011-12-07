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ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 180,000,000
Energy : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2012 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Rabattement sur poste Agadir 400/225 KV
Related public register
22/06/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Construction du poste de transformation 225-60 kV d’Ouled Rahhou
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Ligne 225 kV d'Igli - Glalcha et Rabattements
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2012
20110071
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III
OFFICE NATIONAL DE L ELECTRICITE ET DE L EAU POTABLE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 443 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is an investment programme aimed at reinforcing and extending the electricity transmission network of Morocco. The programme consists of 24 electricity transmission schemes overall encompassing the implementation of circa 850 km of overhead lines and 4 600 MVA of transformation capacity.

The main purpose of the project is to enable the integration into the grid of new generation resources, including renewable energy, extend the transformation capacity to the distribution grid and contribute to improve the reliability of supply

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Moroccan EIA legislation requires environmental and social impact assessments for the main project schemes in the programme. Such assessments need to be carried out in line with EIB guidelines, implying a follow-up during the implementation of the programme as and when individual EIAs become available.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Rabattement sur poste Agadir 400/225 KV
22/06/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Construction du poste de transformation 225-60 kV d’Ouled Rahhou
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Ligne 225 kV d'Igli - Glalcha et Rabattements
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Rabattement sur poste Agadir 400/225 KV
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52128034
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110071
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Construction du poste de transformation 225-60 kV d’Ouled Rahhou
Publication Date
22 Jun 2012
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218463
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110071
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Ligne 225 kV d'Igli - Glalcha et Rabattements
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220274
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110071
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III
Publication Date
10 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66978399
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110071
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Rabattement sur poste Agadir 400/225 KV
Related public register
22/06/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Construction du poste de transformation 225-60 kV d’Ouled Rahhou
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III - Ligne 225 kV d'Igli - Glalcha et Rabattements
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III
Other links
Summary sheet
ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III
Data sheet
ONEE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications