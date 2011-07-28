ROUTES RURALES IV

Summary sheet
Caisse pour le Financement Routier (CFR)
Financing of the final phase of Morocco's second National Rural Roads Programme (PNRR-2) from the EIB's own resources under the ENP MED Mandate 2007-2013.
Through the construction or upgrading of 15 500 km of rural roads, the programme will serve to make nearly three million rural dwellers less isolated, thereby ensuring that by the end of the programme 80% of the rural population will have access to the road network compared to 54% when it was launched. It will help to reduce the disparities between the different provinces in terms of accessibility.
Virtually all of the improvements planned under this PNRR-2 project to open up rural areas are being made on existing tracks. Route changes are marginal. This project should not present any major negative risks for the environment. However, some reversible environmental impacts can be expected in certain situations.
After implementing the previous phase of the project, the promoter is fully familiar with the Bank's procurement policy and scrupulously applies the principle of international calls for tender, with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union if necessary. Since 2007, CFR has used standard documents agreed with the World Bank and the procedures have been applied systematically.
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