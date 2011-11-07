EAC Vasilikos Power Plant Phase IV

Summary sheet
Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC)
The project concerns the phase IV of the extension of the Vasilikos Power Station in Cyprus, includingthe installation of a 220 MWe CCGT (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) power plant to run on distillate fuel oil with planned conversion to natural gas operation when gas becomes available on Cyprus.
Construction of a combined-cycle gas turbine electricity generator in Cyprus.
Due to its capacity (plant over 300 MWth), the project is subject to the Annex I of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC and amendments) and was required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The EIA study found the project’s impact on environment acceptable and the environmental permit was granted by the competent authorities in 2006.
The project is subject to the EU legislation on procurement (Directive 2004/17/EC) and the tender and its results were announced in the Official Journal of the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.