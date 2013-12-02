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NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,912,655,403.3
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 1,912,655,403.3
Energy : € 1,912,655,403.3
Signature date(s)
5/11/2014 : € 1,912,655,403.3
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - North London Reinforcement Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - OHL Lackenby-Saltholme-Tod Point
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - 107-129 Seven Sisters Road
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Rhigos 400kV Substation
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Necton Substation
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related press
United Kingdom: Largest ever EIB loan provides GBP 1.5 billion for National Grid investment

Summary sheet

Release date
2 December 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/11/2014
20110002
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
NATIONAL GRID PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1743 million (GBP 1500 million)
EUR 4002 million (GBP 3445 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and extension of the high-voltage transmission grid in Great Britain, with focus on renewables.

Reinforcement and extension of the high-voltage transmission grid in Great Britain, with focus on renewables.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some sub-projects fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The impacts that can be typically expected for the Project relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, disturbance during constructions, bird collision/mortality and impact on sea-bed flora and fauna. Environmental impact studies have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
21/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - North London Reinforcement Project
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - OHL Lackenby-Saltholme-Tod Point
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - 107-129 Seven Sisters Road
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Rhigos 400kV Substation
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Necton Substation
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Largest ever EIB loan provides GBP 1.5 billion for National Grid investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Publication Date
21 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52169686
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110002
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - North London Reinforcement Project
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219967
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110002
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110002
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - OHL Lackenby-Saltholme-Tod Point
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221093
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110002
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - 107-129 Seven Sisters Road
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222362
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110002
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Rhigos 400kV Substation
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222538
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110002
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Necton Substation
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222922
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110002
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160943967
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110002
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - North London Reinforcement Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - OHL Lackenby-Saltholme-Tod Point
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - 107-129 Seven Sisters Road
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Rhigos 400kV Substation
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Necton Substation
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Data sheet
NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related press
United Kingdom: Largest ever EIB loan provides GBP 1.5 billion for National Grid investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Largest ever EIB loan provides GBP 1.5 billion for National Grid investment
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - North London Reinforcement Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - OHL Lackenby-Saltholme-Tod Point
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - 107-129 Seven Sisters Road
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Rhigos 400kV Substation
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE - Necton Substation
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATIONAL GRID NETWORKS UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications