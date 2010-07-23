Central America Climate Change FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Central American Bank for Economic Integration
The proposed framework loan would support mainly projects that mitigate climate change, as such it is eligible under the Energy Sustainabiltiy Facility, and supports a leading EU priority.
The proposed framework loan will be used to finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects with a positive contribution towards the environment and the fight against climate change.
The operation will support renewable energy projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and would be expected to have limited environmental impacts. In all cases where a formal EIA is required, a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) will be provided to the Bank for publication prior to the Bank’s approval of the allocation. The Borrower will be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for part-financing by the Bank have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. Standard safeguards and monitoring procedures will be put in place to ensure that project implementation is satisfactory and complies in particular with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank.
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.