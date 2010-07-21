Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MoEF)
Mr. Hanifi Avci, Director General
General Directorate of Afforestation and Erosion Control
Sogutozu Cad. No.14/E Kat 12 A Blok 06560 Bestepe Ankara
Tel : +90 312 207 5776
www.agm.gov.tr
Mr. Ismail Belen, Deputy Director General
General Directorate of Forestry
OGM Gazi Tesisleri, 06560 Gazi Ankara
Tel : +90 312 2964111
www.ogm.gov.tr
Supporting forest rehabilitation, afforestation, erosion control and forest fire-fighting activities in Turkey through the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MoEF).
The operation will support the management of Turkey’s existing forests, and the country’s ambitious programme of afforestation and erosion control works: the Afforestation and Erosion Control Mobilisation Action Plan (2008-2012).
Turkey has a severe erosion problem, and about half of its forests are classified as degraded. Because of the project’s focus on afforestation, erosion control and soil rehabilitation works, it is likely to deliver multiple environmental benefits. The project is expected to contribute to both EU and Turkish environmental policy objectives in the fields of climate change, biodiversity and soil management. Technical features of the project and their impact on landscape as well as EIA procedures for forestry-related projects in Turkey will be analysed during the appraisal.
Tendering and subcontracting procedures for site preparation, planting, maintenance and other works will be examined during the appraisal process. These are subject to Turkey’s public procurement legislation, which is modelled on the EC Public Procurement Directives and is in line with these directives in several key aspects.
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