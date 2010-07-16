LEBANON ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Global loan for the financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency investments carried out by private companies in Lebanon. The EIB funds will be channelled through the Lebanese Central Bank, Banque du Liban.
The rationale for the project is the need of long-term funding and technical assistance for the implementation of energy efficiency and renewable energy projects carried out by industry and service providers in Lebanon. The project will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse emissions and enhancement of energy supply security.
The operation will focus on small or medium sized projects with in principle limited environmental impacts. However it cannot be excluded at this stage that some schemes (in particular renewable energy investments) may be categorised as Annex II-type projects under the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, which if located in the EU would require a review by the competent authority to determine the need for environmental impact assessment. The projects will be required to comply with the Bank’s environmental and social policy which, for countries outside the EU, is based on the principles of the relevant national and EU laws.
For all investments, the Bank will require the promoter and the financial intermediaries to ensure that implementation of the projects will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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