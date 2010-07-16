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LEBANON ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES GL
Related press
Lebanon: EUR 125 million for highway and clean energy

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2012
20100716
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEBANON ENERGY EFFICIENCY GL
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global loan for the financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency investments carried out by private companies in Lebanon. The EIB funds will be channelled through the Lebanese Central Bank, Banque du Liban.

The rationale for the project is the need of long-term funding and technical assistance for the implementation of energy efficiency and renewable energy projects carried out by industry and service providers in Lebanon. The project will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse emissions and enhancement of energy supply security.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will focus on small or medium sized projects with in principle limited environmental impacts. However it cannot be excluded at this stage that some schemes (in particular renewable energy investments) may be categorised as Annex II-type projects under the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, which if located in the EU would require a review by the competent authority to determine the need for environmental impact assessment. The projects will be required to comply with the Bank’s environmental and social policy which, for countries outside the EU, is based on the principles of the relevant national and EU laws.

For all investments, the Bank will require the promoter and the financial intermediaries to ensure that implementation of the projects will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES GL
Other links
Related press
Lebanon: EUR 125 million for highway and clean energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES GL
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66008560
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100716
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES GL
Other links
Summary sheet
LEBANON ENERGY EFFICIENCY GL
Data sheet
LEBANON ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES GL
Related press
Lebanon: EUR 125 million for highway and clean energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lebanon: EUR 125 million for highway and clean energy
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES GL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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