LGV Est Phase II

Summary sheet
Réseau Ferré de France (RFF)
Financing of the second phase of the LGV Est railway line, consisting of a 106 km high-speed section between Nancy/Metz and Strasbourg. This line is one of the priority TEN-T (trans-European transport network) operations identified by the European Commission and forms part of the Main Line (Magistrale) for Europe (Paris-Strasbourg-Stuttgart-Vienna-Bratislava artery).
The extension of the LGV Est will enhance the attractiveness of the regions and countries concerned and create an enabling environment for development.
The geographical location of the LGV Est Européenne makes it particularly important for improving international services to Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg as well as interregional services between Ile de France, Lorraine, Alsace and beyond via the LGV Rhin-Rhône and high-speed lines from Paris to the south and the west.
The LGV Est Européenne high-speed line is included in the French national master plan for high-speed rail links, which was approved by Decree in 1992. The project falls within the categories listed in Annex I to Directive 97/11/EC and has therefore been subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with French administrative procedures, which fully incorporate Community legislation. The line's route is close to some sensitive Natura 2000 sites.
RFF is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures, in particular Directive 2004/17/EC. All works and services contracts above the thresholds laid down will be put out to international tender, with the notices being published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJ).
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