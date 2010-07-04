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ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/05/2014 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT
Related press
South Africa: Eskom and the EIB agree a new €75 million loan for 100 MW concentrating solar power plant

Summary sheet

Release date
17 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/05/2014
20100704
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT
ESKOM HOLDINGS SOC LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 856 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Implementation and operation of a 100 MW power plant based on an innovative Concentrated Solar thermal Power (CSP) technology. The project will be located in South Africa and benefit from high solar irradiation levels. The promoter is a large state-owned utility. The project will be jointly financed in cooperation with Clean Technology Fund (CTF), IBRD, AfDB, AFD and KfW.

The operation will support the objectives of the South African government to increase the share of renewable energy generation and enhance the efficiency of energy use.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Under South African Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

During appraisal, the Bank will review the procurement procedures and require that they conform to the main mechanisms of Directive 2004/18/EC and the Bank's Guide to Procurement, as amended.

Related documents
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT
Other links
Related press
South Africa: Eskom and the EIB agree a new €75 million loan for 100 MW concentrating solar power plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT
Publication Date
21 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51357163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100704
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT
Data sheet
ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT
Related press
South Africa: Eskom and the EIB agree a new €75 million loan for 100 MW concentrating solar power plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
South Africa: Eskom and the EIB agree a new €75 million loan for 100 MW concentrating solar power plant
Other links
Related public register
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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