ESKOM KIWANO CSP PROJECT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Implementation and operation of a 100 MW power plant based on an innovative Concentrated Solar thermal Power (CSP) technology. The project will be located in South Africa and benefit from high solar irradiation levels. The promoter is a large state-owned utility. The project will be jointly financed in cooperation with Clean Technology Fund (CTF), IBRD, AfDB, AFD and KfW.
The operation will support the objectives of the South African government to increase the share of renewable energy generation and enhance the efficiency of energy use.
If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Under South African Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.
During appraisal, the Bank will review the procurement procedures and require that they conform to the main mechanisms of Directive 2004/18/EC and the Bank's Guide to Procurement, as amended.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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