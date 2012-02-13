Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 20,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 4,000,000
Transport : € 16,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/10/2012 : € 4,000,000
10/10/2012 : € 16,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION

Summary sheet

Release date
13 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/10/2012
20100683
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Urgent Flood Relief and Prevention

Republic of Montenegro

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 25 million
EUR 30 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project would contribute to repairing and reconstructing the major damage to the public infrastructure (roads, bridges, water supply, hydraulic infrastructure, etc.) caused by the exceptional rainfall and flooding of November and December 2010.

Re-establish the conditions for economic growth and sustainable development, prevent similar disasters by addressing key risks as well as supporting social cohesion and job creation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As an official candidate country for membership to the European Union, the promoter is required to implement all the schemes in compliance with relevant EU environmental and social legislation and principles.

Procurement procedures will be consistent with the Bank’s Guidelines to Procurement.

Related documents
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Publication Date
22 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69393984
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100683
Sector(s)
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88530639
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100683
Sector(s)
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Other links
Summary sheet
Urgent Flood Relief and Prevention
Data sheet
URGENT FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications