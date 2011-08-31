Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Agence pour la Sécurité de la Navigation Aérienne en Afrique et à Madagascar (ASECNA)
Contact : A.O. Guitteye
32-38 avenue Jean Jaurès
BP 3144 Dakar-Plateau, Sénégal
The project is part of ASECNA's investment plan for the period extending to 2013 (Plan de Services et d'Equipements (PSE) 2009-2013). The project focuses on upgrading and extension of ASECNA’s Air Traffic Control facilities.
The project is designed to enhance the safety, efficiency and reliability of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) facilities in the ASECNA air space.
The project is ostensibly an upgrade to the promoter‘s already existing Air Traffic Control systems. Some infrastructure and or construction may have to be developed but on existing facilities. Thus an EIA in compliance with the requirements of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC is not required. Compliance with relevant environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement directives, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate and will examine the procurement procedures during appraisal.
More generally, ASECNA’s strategic plan aims at:
- improving flight safety and reliability in its airspace
- improving governance and economic efficiency
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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