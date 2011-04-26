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EDA POWER VIII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/04/2013 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Any EIAs required for this investment programme will be published on the page of the below link when completed: - PT
Related press
Portugal: Azores receive funding for renewable energy and transmission

Summary sheet

Release date
26 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/04/2013
20100678
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDA Power VIII

Electricidade dos Açores S.A

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Indicatively EUR 80 million
Indicatively EUR 186 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project forms part of the promoter’s 2011-2015 investment programme, covering oil-fired generation, geothermal generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and onshore wind.

To meet the expected increase in electricity demand through appropriate increases in plant capacity, aiming at increasing the power generation from renewable energy and other sources, and strengthening of transmission and distribution networks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of their technical characteristics, the project sub-schemes fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Thus, they would be subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. The details of the environmental and permit application procedures followed will be reviewed during appraisal, including any potential effects on sites of nature conservation.

The Promoter is a public undertaking in the sense of the Art. 2.1(b) of the Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC. Previous operations undertaken with the Promoter have been in line with the procurement directive, and it is likely that this will be the case with the project in question. This will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Any EIAs required for this investment programme will be published on the page of the below link when completed: - PT
Related press
Portugal: Azores receive funding for renewable energy and transmission

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: Azores receive funding for renewable energy and transmission
Other links
Related publications
Any EIAs required for this investment programme will be published on the page of the below link when completed: - PT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications