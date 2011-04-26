EDA Power VIII

Summary sheet
Electricidade dos Açores S.A
The project forms part of the promoter’s 2011-2015 investment programme, covering oil-fired generation, geothermal generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and onshore wind.
To meet the expected increase in electricity demand through appropriate increases in plant capacity, aiming at increasing the power generation from renewable energy and other sources, and strengthening of transmission and distribution networks.
By virtue of their technical characteristics, the project sub-schemes fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Thus, they would be subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. The details of the environmental and permit application procedures followed will be reviewed during appraisal, including any potential effects on sites of nature conservation.
The Promoter is a public undertaking in the sense of the Art. 2.1(b) of the Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC. Previous operations undertaken with the Promoter have been in line with the procurement directive, and it is likely that this will be the case with the project in question. This will be verified during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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