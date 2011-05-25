PT Cloud Computing & RDI

Summary sheet
Portugal Telecom SGPS SA
The project consists of the promoter’s investments in Portugal in research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, a new data centre as well as the development and roll-out of new IT Systems.
The project’s RDI activities focus on new services, on network optimisation and infrastructure technologies, and on application platforms. The development of a new power efficient data centre is aimed to increase efficient use of IT and to enable new service solutions. The objective of the investments in IT is to implement converged and aligned systems to support the constant evolution of business, and to simplify and reduce the existing application portfolio for increased efficiency.
Data Centers and facilities for Telecommunication related RDI activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of EU Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC, 2003/35/EC and 2009/31/EC, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives).
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector. The promoter is, therefore, not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. Procurement procedures will be assessed during appraisal.
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