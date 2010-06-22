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SAP - SOFTWARE INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Services : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2011 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2011
20100622
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAP Software Innovation

SAP AG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 240 million
Up to EUR 480 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s R&D activities for its further development of on demand software applications.

The project is supposed to support the European software development industry in retaining its global market leadership. The project involves latest technologies and substantial R&D to provide competitive software applications for the related target markets. Further more the promoter is cooperating with European partners in European R&D initiatives, such as the FP7.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. As the proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings already being used for similar activities, and concern to a large extent software research/development, no particular negative impact on the environment is expected.

The promoter is a private company and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. R&D is an atypical case in which purchasing of goods/services is very limited and might be even for reasons of prototyping or exclusivity concerns subject to further limitations. Nevertheless, specialised equipment and services should be procured following international enquiries among the most qualified contractors and suppliers. This procedure will be checked during appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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