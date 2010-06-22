SAP - SOFTWARE INNOVATION

Summary sheet
SAP AG
The project concerns the promoter’s R&D activities for its further development of on demand software applications.
The project is supposed to support the European software development industry in retaining its global market leadership. The project involves latest technologies and substantial R&D to provide competitive software applications for the related target markets. Further more the promoter is cooperating with European partners in European R&D initiatives, such as the FP7.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. As the proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings already being used for similar activities, and concern to a large extent software research/development, no particular negative impact on the environment is expected.
The promoter is a private company and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. R&D is an atypical case in which purchasing of goods/services is very limited and might be even for reasons of prototyping or exclusivity concerns subject to further limitations. Nevertheless, specialised equipment and services should be procured following international enquiries among the most qualified contractors and suppliers. This procedure will be checked during appraisal.
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