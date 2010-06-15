JCI Innovative Car Battery

Summary sheet
Johnson Controls Inc.
Research, development and innovation activities in support of manufacturing sites for Johnson Controls Inc. latest generation of lead-acid battery capacities in Germany. In addition to the RDI activities performed in the R&D centre located in Hannover, the project includes the expansion of the manufacturing plant located in Zwickau and the expansion of the recycling plant located in Krautscheid.
The project supports the development of the new AGM batteries, which is one of the most important elements of the ongoing trends towards electrification in the automotive industry, and the widespread implementation of micro-hybridisation. AGM batteries also display better safety features than those based on conventional technology.
The project comprises capital investments in manufacturing and recycling plants for automotive batteries as well as related innovation and product development activities, for which Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) may be required according to the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. To be assessed during the project appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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