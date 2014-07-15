URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE

Summary sheet
The project consists of repair measures on the Ukrainian part of the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod natural gas pipeline. Several sections of a total length of some 119 km and two gas compressor units will be replaced.
The pipeline transports natural gas from Russia to Ukraine and the EU. The project contributes to its safe operation and improved energy efficiencies. The investments will address strategic EU and Ukraine energy supply issues through infrastructure rehabilitation in a sector important for Ukraine's economy.
The technical characteristics and potential impacts of the project components suggest environmental assessments to be conducted; Ukrainian legislation requires such assessments. The intended repair and rehabilitation measures are typical sector activities that do usually not result in significant negative residual impacts on the environment. Impacts are mostly temporary during construction works. The better efficiency of the new compressor units will result in a lower specific fuel consumption and less greenhouse gases emitted.
Project procurement must meet the requirements of the Bank's guidelines.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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