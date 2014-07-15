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URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - Section Bar to Gusiatyn
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - section Gusiatyn to Bogorodchany
Related public register
21/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Biodiversity Management Plan
Related press
Ukraine: EIB President Werner Hoyer visit and EU commitment to supporting Ukraine

Summary sheet

Release date
15 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2014
20100598
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
PJSC UKRTRANSGAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 355 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of repair measures on the Ukrainian part of the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod natural gas pipeline. Several sections of a total length of some 119 km and two gas compressor units will be replaced.

The pipeline transports natural gas from Russia to Ukraine and the EU. The project contributes to its safe operation and improved energy efficiencies. The investments will address strategic EU and Ukraine energy supply issues through infrastructure rehabilitation in a sector important for Ukraine's economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The technical characteristics and potential impacts of the project components suggest environmental assessments to be conducted; Ukrainian legislation requires such assessments. The intended repair and rehabilitation measures are typical sector activities that do usually not result in significant negative residual impacts on the environment. Impacts are mostly temporary during construction works. The better efficiency of the new compressor units will result in a lower specific fuel consumption and less greenhouse gases emitted.

Project procurement must meet the requirements of the Bank's guidelines.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - Section Bar to Gusiatyn
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - section Gusiatyn to Bogorodchany
21/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
16/05/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Biodiversity Management Plan
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB President Werner Hoyer visit and EU commitment to supporting Ukraine

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - Section Bar to Gusiatyn
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53796829
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - section Gusiatyn to Bogorodchany
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53798721
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
21 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56103497
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
16 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88369758
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20100598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
Publication Date
16 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88370152
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
16 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88368919
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Biodiversity Management Plan
Publication Date
16 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88364363
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - Section Bar to Gusiatyn
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - section Gusiatyn to Bogorodchany
Related public register
21/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Biodiversity Management Plan
Other links
Summary sheet
URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Data sheet
URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Related press
Ukraine: EIB President Werner Hoyer visit and EU commitment to supporting Ukraine

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB President Werner Hoyer visit and EU commitment to supporting Ukraine
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - Section Bar to Gusiatyn
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Impact Assessment - OBHC - section Gusiatyn to Bogorodchany
Related public register
21/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
16/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - URENGOY- POMARY- UZHGOROD GAS PIPELINE - Biodiversity Management Plan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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