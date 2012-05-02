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KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/11/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Related press
EIB backs South Africa’s first solar tower project

Summary sheet

Release date
2 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/11/2012
20100589
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
The project promoter is a private Spanish multinational company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainable development in the energy and environment sectors, generating electricity from the sun, producing biofuels, desalinating sea water and recycling industrial waste. The promoter is a market leader in most of these sectors, has an extensive track record and an international presence in over 70 countries across all continents. A South African pre-eminent development finance institution, whose role is to foster private sector development in South Africa, will jointly sponsor the project.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 332 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a greenfield solar power tower with a 50 MW net power-generating capacity.

Khi Solar One is a 50 MW steam receiver power tower concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with approximately two hours of steam storage and will have an overhead tie-line connection to the grid. The project will be located approximately 15 km south-west of the town of Upington in the Northern Cape province in South Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Under South African Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

The project has followed private procurement rules and the main contractors and suppliers have already been selected. However, the South African power sector is not liberalised and access to the electricity market is only possible through specific tendering procedures. The Bank will appraise the procurement process followed to confirm compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related press
EIB backs South Africa’s first solar tower project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54901432
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100589
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233432089
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100589
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Data sheet
KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related press
EIB backs South Africa’s first solar tower project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB backs South Africa’s first solar tower project
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KHI SOLAR ONE TOWER PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications