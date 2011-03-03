NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The Project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of waste treatment facilities that will enable energy and materials recovery from residual waste generated in North Yorkshire and the City of York, England.
The project will contribute to meeting the region’s targets for diversion of biodegradable and other waste from landfills, complement up-stream efforts on recycling, and enable recovery of energy from waste.
The project consists of waste treatment facilities that will enable recyclables and energy recovery from the residual waste stream. The facilities will be constructed on a site currently used for sand and gravel screening and vehicle storage, which is located adjacent to a landfill. The project will reduce the amount of waste that is disposed on landfills and it will enable recovery of energy and some recyclables from the residual waste.
Procurement for this project has been carried out according to UK PFI regulations. Following a competitive dialogue with short listed bidders, a preferred bidder was chosen in July 2010. The preferred bidder intends to implement the project through an EPC contract for the waste incinerator, and design-build-commissioning contracts and a separate civil and building works contract for the other project facilities.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.