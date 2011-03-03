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NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 195,944,514.05
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 195,944,514.05
Solid waste : € 195,944,514.05
Signature date(s)
30/10/2014 : € 46,242,063.71
30/10/2014 : € 149,702,450.34
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Related public register
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Related public register
18/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB agrees GBP 150 m backing for new Yorkshire waste plant

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2014
20100575
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
CITY OF YORK COUNCIL NORTH YORKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 152 million (EUR 178 million)
GBP 320 million (EUR 373 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The Project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of waste treatment facilities that will enable energy and materials recovery from residual waste generated in North Yorkshire and the City of York, England.

The project will contribute to meeting the region’s targets for diversion of biodegradable and other waste from landfills, complement up-stream efforts on recycling, and enable recovery of energy from waste.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of waste treatment facilities that will enable recyclables and energy recovery from the residual waste stream. The facilities will be constructed on a site currently used for sand and gravel screening and vehicle storage, which is located adjacent to a landfill. The project will reduce the amount of waste that is disposed on landfills and it will enable recovery of energy and some recyclables from the residual waste.

Procurement for this project has been carried out according to UK PFI regulations. Following a competitive dialogue with short listed bidders, a preferred bidder was chosen in July 2010. The preferred bidder intends to implement the project through an EPC contract for the waste incinerator, and design-build-commissioning contracts and a separate civil and building works contract for the other project facilities.

Related documents
25/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
18/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB agrees GBP 150 m backing for new Yorkshire waste plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Publication Date
25 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46246484
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100575
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Publication Date
16 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164850618
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100575
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Publication Date
18 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53294980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100575
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Related public register
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Related public register
18/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Data sheet
NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB agrees GBP 150 m backing for new Yorkshire waste plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB agrees GBP 150 m backing for new Yorkshire waste plant
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Related public register
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP
Related public register
18/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK WASTE PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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